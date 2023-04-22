Help clean up Minneapolis on Earth Day

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is encouraging folks to join the annual Minneapolis Earth Day Clean-Up event on Saturday, April 22.
Since 2008, more than 23,000 residents have removed more than 165,000 pounds of garbage from the city.
The big clean-up starts at 9:30 am and ends at noon.
No registration is needed, just show up at one of the park locations listed on the city's website and help out!
Watch more KARE11 Saturday:
Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Saturday in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.