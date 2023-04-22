Help clean up Minneapolis on Earth Day

Since 2008, more than 23,000 residents have removed more than 165,000 pounds of garbage.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is encouraging folks to join the annual Minneapolis Earth Day Clean-Up event on Saturday, April 22.

Since 2008, more than 23,000 residents have removed more than 165,000 pounds of garbage from the city.

The big clean-up starts at 9:30 am and ends at noon.

No registration is needed, just show up at one of the park locations listed on the city's website and help out!

