Help 'Kick Cancer's Butt' during Great Cycle Challenge

This September, many people are riding their bikes to end childhood cancer and save little lives.
With a goal of raising $10 million dollars, Children's Cancer Research Fund launches its eighth straight Great Cycle Challenge.
Kick Cancer’s Butt Day is the biggest fundraising day of Great Cycle Challenge
Registration is open and cyclists of all ages and abilities, on one wheel or more, outdoors or in, can register online now at GreatCycleChallenge.com.
Watch more KARE11 Saturday:
Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Saturday in our YouTube playlist: