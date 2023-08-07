Helping kids stay safe from ticks and Lyme disease

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Minnesotans know that with our short summers, we need to soak up every second of the great outdoors. However, that time outside also means hanging out with potentially troublesome pests like ticks. That's why a Minnesota group is working to educate kids across the state about tick safety and Lyme disease.
Lyme Awareness MN is working toward placing two tick safety children's books in every elementary school library in the state.
"The books will educate children, in a fun and age-appropriate way, to enjoy our Land of 10,000 Lakes safe from ticks and Lyme disease," said Holly Zelinsky, founder and executive director of Lyme Awareness MN.
To help raise money for the book campaign, Lyme Awareness is hosting its Tick Toss cornhole tournament on July 30 at 3rd Act Craft Brewery in Woodbury. Follow this link to register and learn more about the event.
