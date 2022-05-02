HGTV's Clint Harp discusses Minneapolis Home + Remodeling Show on KARE11 Saturday

Clint Harp, from HGTV and the Magnolia Network, joined KARE11 Saturday to talk about his presentations at the show.

MINNEAPOLIS — The field and concourse of U.S. Bank Stadium will be filled with exhibits and displays when the Minneapolis Home + Remodeling Show takes over the home of the Vikings from Friday, Feb. 4 through Sunday, Feb. 6.

During KARE11 Saturday, celebrity guest Clint Harp from HGTV and the Magnolia Network discussed his presentations there and more about the show.

The Minneapolis Home + Remodeling Show will be open at U.S. Bank Stadium from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, then 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The show will feature more than 250 resources and vendors for homeowners to meet with throughout the stadium and there will be presentations on interior design, remodeling, sustainability, and more available for guests.

An interactive map of all of the exhibitors can be found online here.

Harp was on all five seasons of "Fixer Upper" on HGTV and will have his own show on the Magnolia Network, "Restoration Road with Clint Harp."

He will make appearances at the Minneapolis Home + Remodeling Show at 4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday.

People who want to attend the show will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from the last 72 hours before entry.

Tickets for adults At the door are $12.00 and $10 online. Kinds five and under are free and $4 for kids ages six through 12. Tickets can be bought online here.

Watch more KARE11 Saturday: