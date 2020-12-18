KARE 11 gets a peek at the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory Holiday Flower Show

With the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory closed to the public, we get a look inside the show from a horticulturalist and a zookeeper.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Marjorie McNeely Conservatory is closed to the public right now due to COVID-19, but KARE 11 Saturday is getting a sneak peek at the Holiday Flower Show.

The show was scheduled to run Dec. 5, 2020 to Jan. 3, 2021, but unfortunately the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory are currently closed to the public.

However, they still have entertaining and educational video content available online, including the reindeer cam and the #ComoCountdown21to21 - which includes 21 adorable animal enrichment videos that count down to 2021.

The Como Park Zoo gift shop, Garden Safari Gifts, is still open as well.

The Holiday Flower Show tradition began in 1925 and features Cortez Burgundy Poinsettias and Golden Glo Poinsettias. Companion plants include rosemary, coleus, scented geranium, yellow walking iris and lemon trees.