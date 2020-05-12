Check out these present-perfect gadgets recommended by Steve Greenberg.

Steve Greenberg, author of "Gadget Nation", is sharing the season's hottest gadgets. read to learn more about Greenberg's picks.

Circuit Explorer by Educational Insights — Looking for a new, screen-free educational toy to keep kids learning this holiday season? Circuit Explorer by Educational Insights combines the basics of circuitry with BIG imaginations for kids 6 and up. The STEM learning system offers hands-on construction play with key engineering and design principles – taking the experience completely off the traditional circuit board. To complete a circuit, simply lineup the real life graphics on the interchangeable pieces and snap them together to build a fully powered, large-scale, space-themed world that’s customizable to a child’s wildest imagination! Circuit Explorer comes in three different playsets to choose from, a Rocket, Rover and Deluxe Base Station. You can also collect all three sets to make out-of-this-world custom, light-up, builds. After learning circuits, launch into hours of screen-free, pretend-play fun with the included astronaut and robot figures! Circuit Explorer is now available on Amazon starting at $29.99.

HP Sprocket Photo Printer — the HP Sprocket Photo Printer is a smartphone-sized photo printer designed for on-the-go use. The Sprocket can easily slip into pockets, purses, backpacks (or stockings!) and is available in four sparkly, holiday tones: Luna Pearl, Lilac, Blush, and Black Noir. Use the free app to customize pictures from your phone’s camera roll or social media (iOS or Android) with doodles, text, holiday graphics and more, then print glossy, mini (2×3) sticky-backed photos for your own album, holiday gifts tags, or other personalized DIY gift ideas. For your more traditional photo printing needs, we also have the HP Sprocket Studio($129) which serves as your own personal photo lab and prints bright, glossy 4×6 pictures. It uses the same free app where you can edit and customize photos, or use the templates for hassle-free photo creations such as photo albums, holiday cards, collages and more. Both printers and refill paper can be found on Amazon.

The mydlink Outdoor WiFi Smart Plug –- Holidays are about festive celebrations, decorating your home and outdoor entertaining. Whether this sounds like you, a friend or maybe a neighbor – the versatile mydlink Outdoor WiFi Smart Plug by D-Link makes a great and practical gift that can be used nearly anytime of the year. This sleek and compact plug features a USB port that can charge a smartphone along with dual independent power sockets to easily connect and control seasonal adornments, lights, patio heaters and more. Developed for all the merry holiday home designs, summer pool parties, impromptu evening BBQs and more, the mydlink Outdoor Smart Plug has you covered. Engineered to be dust and water-resistant, its rugged design can be used to keep the ambiance of outdoor lighting going throughout the year. The Outdoor WiFi Smart Plug can be setup, managed and even automated using the FREE revamped mydlink App 2.0 on a phone or tablet (iOS and Android). us.dlink.com/holiday2020 for $49.99.

IQUI 360 Camera – pronounced “ee-kwee” — The IQUI camera from Vecnos and companion IQUISPIN app are revolutionizing the way you share on social media. The beautiful and easy-to-use IQUI is a 360-degree camera that gives your memories new dimension, and IQUISPIN transforms your 360-degree photos into dynamic mini-videos that are perfect for sharing on social media. This elegant, pen-like camera easily captures your entire scene and automatically transfers your photos to your smartphone. From there, combine one of more than 20 effects like hearts, holiday ornaments and falling leaves, with a motion to create a mini-video that is completely and uniquely your own, for sharing with your friends, family and followers on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, etc. IQUI is available on Amazon for $299, and the IQUISPIN app is available for free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

CINEMOOD TV — is a hand held, portable movie theater and much more. CINEMOOD TV offers LTE wireless connectivity, a 5x brighter projection that can be viewed in daylight, faster speed, improved sound and up to 264GB of memory, all in addition to the revolutionary VR-like motion games, 360-degree video capability and hours of pre-loaded content. The projector transforms the way families consume media, allowing portable content to be immersive, theater-like content for the very first time. It can be used in brighter settings and daylight to transform any surface, large or small, into a cinematic experience. Beyond these breakout features and new functions like Zoom video-conference compatibility, the new CINEMOOD TV will include its predecessor’s most beloved features. Fans have come to love the device’s preloaded parent-approved kids’ content, educational stories and videos, 360-degree content and motion games, and compatibility with popular streaming services, including YouTube, Netflix, and most recently, Disney+, Hulu and ESPN (currently in beta testing). CINEMOOD TV is normally priced at $849 BUT for the holiday season you can find it for $749. If, however, you go to the Cinemood site and use the CODE: HOHOHO you can purchase the 360 projector for just $649 at CINEMOOD.com.

The Sure Petcare Animo® Dog Activity and Behavior Monitor — is a lightweight collar mounted device for dogs that tracks and stores dog activity 24/7. The free Animo app uses and adaptive algorithm that learns your dog’s unique behavior patterns. It simply syncs via Bluetooth with your smartphone and will analyze your dog’s activity, calorie burn, sleep quality, barking, scratching and shaking. Data collected from Animo® provides dog owners valuable insight into any changes in their pet’s behavior patterns, alerting them to problems that may require veterinary attention. Animo is a lifelong companion that enables you to monitor your dog’s health and wellbeing throughout their life. The monitor requires an iOS 9 and above or Android 5.0 that is Bluetooth enabled. It is waterproof and has a six-month battery life via the included coin cell battery. The Sure Petcare Animo®Pet Behavior Monitor is available at www.SurePetcare.com and normally priced at $99—currently on sale for the holidays at just $59.99 when you use the code: HOLIDAYS20 —please note: there’s no subscription fees—and holiday purchases include a free winter-themed bandana.

JavaSok™ and HotSok™ –Whether you enjoy iced or hot beverages, puddles, water ring marks, and brews that are either too cold or too hot are daily friction points for most people. If you’re looking for this year’s must-have gift for someone who could use a better to-go beverage experience, then reusable iced and hot coffee sleeves from Sok-It™ belong on your holiday nice list. JavaSok™ and HotSok™ eco-friendly cup sleeves keep iced drinks colder longer and protect your hands from hot drinks better than single-use cardboard sleeves. JavaSok™ cold sleeves fit most major brands like Dunkin®, Starbucks® and McCafé® Cups, and not only retain ice so your beverage stays cold longer, but leaves you happy with dry hands, no mess, puddles or watermarks to worry about. HotSok™ sleeves shield your hands from extreme heat and fit most major brand disposable cup sizes. Made from thick, insulating, 4MM coated neoprene fabric on its inner and outer sides to provide natural barriers to various elements, JavaSok™ and HotSok™ are also washable. With 24 new styles to fit your every mood – all under $16, JavaSok™ and HotSok™ are the ideal gifts for everyone on your holiday list. Available now at https://sok-it.com/ and Amazon, where your first order qualifies for FREE shipping.

To learn more about Steve Greenberg, visit stevegreenberg.tv. You can also check out his new YouTube gadget game show, "What the Heck is That." It’s a fun show — sort of “Shark Tank” meets “What’s My Line?” where panelists try to guess the identity of a mystery gadgets.