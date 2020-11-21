x
Holiday Wine Pairings

Cedar Lake Wine Co. has some suggestions for holiday wine pairings.
Credit: Cedar Lake Wine Co.

The holidays are a good time to relax at home with a glass of wine or a nice cocktail. Cedar Lake Wine Co. has some suggestions for holiday wine/cocktail pairings.

Owner Rodney Brown spoke with KARE11 and shared several Cedar Lake Wine Co. items he suggests for holiday pairings.

  • Sinsans French Pinot Noir
  • Cicada French White Blend
  • On The Rocks: Ready to drink cocktails
  • Tia Maria Nitro Coffee Frappe
  • Minnesota Pure and Clear craft Ice

The business, located at 7702 Olson memorial Highway in Golden valley, is family owned. The specialize in one-on-one service with fun and unique wines and spirits. To learn more, visit the website at cedarlakewineco.com

