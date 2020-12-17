Travail's Home for the Holidays meal packages.

Enjoy these meal packages from Twin Cities restaurant Travail this holiday season.

There's a push to support local restaurants right now, but Twin Cities restaurant, Travail, is also supporting others in need this holiday season.

Travail is offering a holiday take-home dinner. Guests can choose between a full Prime Rib Dinner for four, Ron Burgundy Glazed Smoked Ham Dinner for four, just the ham, or a Staycation Provisions Kit for your in-between holiday grazing and snacking

Meals are 90% cooked and just require light reheating and finishing to get the perfect flavor on the table at dinnertime.

You may also purchase a Ham Dinner for four to gift to PRISM food bank, which will be delivered on your behalf by Travail. The restaurant was able to deliver just over 100 gifted meals at Thanksgiving time.

The dinner options range from $45-$210 and are available for pickup at Travail or delivery to the Twin Cities Metro on Dec. 23. The deadline to order is Dec. 20 while quantities last.