Legacy Project allows virtual tours of the world's top Black history museums.

As February comes to a close, Minnesotans still have an opportunity to honor and celebrate Black History Month.

And they can do so from the comforts and safety of home, despite the challenges of COVID-19.

The month-long Legacy Project, sponsored by Microsoft, gives students, families and communities the chance to virtually tour 13 of the world’s top Black history museums. That opportunity alone offers people a chance to experience such important moments as: Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1965 march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama; flights alongside the Tuskegee Airmen of World War II; or Black music during the Civil Rights Movement.

And the Legacy Project doesn’t end there, it also gives people a chance to visit a virtual gallery of African American leaders today.

“We highlight so many people in the past. But every day, Black history is being made. So we thought, what better way to celebrate and honor Black history – to honor these individuals – and allow students to be able to walk through a legacy gallery,” said Shy Averett, Microsoft’s Global Sr. Community Program and Events Manager.