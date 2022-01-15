How Big Guys BBQ is becoming a Wisconsin destination

It isn't just their slow smoked St. Louis style ribs and signature house rub that brings people into Big Guys BBQ Roadhouse.

HUDSON, Wis. — Just 45 minutes away from the Twin Cities metro and across the St. Croix River, one barbeque roadhouse is creating a dining experience like none other in Wisconsin.

Big Guys BBQ Roadhouse in Hudson, Wisconsin brings together the freshest ingredients, prime cuts of meat and smoked BBQ to make a remarkable experience.

The owners of the roadhouse, Jethro and Amy Lund joined KARE11 Saturday to discuss what makes their BBQ and side dishes so unique and how they've become a destination for everything from weddings to conferences.

Since growing up on a pig farm as a child, Jethro has mastered butchering pigs and roasting pork. After opening up his own restaurant in 2015, people have been packing into his roadhouse to get a piece of his BBQ and enjoy some of his best dishes, like his addictive candy bacon.

It isn't just his slow smoked St. Louis style ribs and signature house rub that brings people into Big Guys BBQ Roadhouse, Jethro has also created stand-out sides, like his smoky slaw, Szechuan green beans and smoked gouda mac and cheese.

Learn more about Big Guys BBQ's menu and catering options on their website.

