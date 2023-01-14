x
How January job seekers can stand out

Mick Doherty, Executive VP at DAHL Consulting, joined KARE 11 Saturday to share his tips to make your resume rise to the top.
EDINA, Minn. — Many people wait until the new year to search for a new job, and according to Forbes magazine, January is one of the most opportune times to look for a new gig.

If it's been a while since you were in the market for a new position, we have some advice to get you off on the right foot.

Mick Doherty, Executive VP at DAHL Consulting, joined KARE 11 Saturday to offer tips and share interview tips, examples of what a good resume looks like and how to beef up your LinkedIn profile.

