During the pandemic, families have been living together, working together and are often bored together.
Dr. Meghan Miller, a psychologist with Allina Health, explains what family burnout is and how families can ease the strain.
Q. Dr. Miller, how would you describe family burnout?
- In short, you're tired of the people in your household. You are ready for a break!
- Although the official stay-at-home orders are over, we have been seeing a lot more of our families than usual since March.
- You may notice you or someone in your household is physically or emotionally exhausted, easily annoyed or struggling to complete simple tasks.
- Bickering among spouses, siblings or parents and children may be increasing. The house is full of contention.
Q. How can we ease the strain?
- To ease the strain you really have to find a way to carve out some “me” time.
- It’s a hard task - it’s why lawyers are seeing an uptick in divorce inquiries and parents, especially single-parents, are complaining of burnout.
- When it comes to children who are showing signs of burnout, try to establish a routine with them. Knowing what is coming next helps them deal with transitions.
- Also, switch up their activities. Plan something that allows them to feel a little bit of independence such a bike ride or a trip to the park or pool.
- Couples may think about encouraging each other to take walks alone. That gives the person some time to themselves to recalibrate. You could also offer your spouse a break from some of the household duties.
- For single parents, it is harder to find “me” time. However, giving your child independent, age-appropriate activities is helpful. That could be chores or playing. It allows you to take a bit of a mental break.
- Overall, don’t be afraid to say, ‘I need help.’
Q. What are the signs that family burnout is so extreme you need to get some professional help?
- When your thoughts are becoming very negative and you are ready to take extreme measures, consider talking to a professional.
- Now, more than ever, it is easy to reach a mental health professional such as myself. If you can’t come to our offices, we offer virtual visits at Allina Health. This gives you a chance to share your concerns with someone who can listen and help you find helpful solutions.
- It is not unusual to feel burnout right now. You may just need a listening ear and some guidance to help you meet your needs during these trying times.