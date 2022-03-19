Dogs and puppies are staying at shelters longer, rescue official says

During KARE 11 Saturday, Ruff Start Rescue's executive director outlined some questions every potential pet owner should ask a rescue or shelter before adopting.

MINNEAPOLIS — With National Puppy Day nearly upon us, the executive director of Ruff Start Rescue joined KARE 11 Saturday to discuss slowing adoption rates in Minnesota and across the nation and some of the pups who are available for adoption now.

Back in 2006, National Puppy Day was formed to celebrate the cute pups that bring so much happiness and love into so many people's lives. Now, after the COVID-19 pandemic first led to an increase in pet adoptions, the average length of stay in rescues across Minnesota and the nation is growing, which is concerning to rescue officials.

During KARE 11 Saturday, the rescue's executive director, Azure Davis, outlined some questions every potential pet owner should ask a rescue or shelter, including how they get along with other dogs, what food they've been eating, what their experience is with leashes and if they're potty trained.

When adopting a puppy from Ruff Start Rescue, every dog receives all age-appropriate vaccinations, spay/neuter procedures, heartworm testing, parasite deworming and are microchipped.

To find adoptable dogs and puppies at Ruff Start Rescue, click or tap here.

National Puppy Day is on March 23.

