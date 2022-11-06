How to identify and battle brain fog

During KARE 11 Saturday, Dawn Cutillo explained how hormone imbalances can cause brain fog and offered some solutions for it.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's Note: Watch the video above for more information.

Whether it's brought on by long-COVID, stress or other ways, brain fog is becoming a more common occurrence around the nation and can range from being a simple annoyance to a crippling issue.

During KARE 11 Saturday, Dawn Cutillo of BeBalanced Centers and author of "The Hormone Shift" joined the show to explain how hormone imbalances can cause brain fog and offered some solutions for it.

Watch more KARE11 Saturday: