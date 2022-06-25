How to keep foods safe to eat during the summer heat

A dietitian from Kowalski's talked about food safety, including which foods are most likely to cause issues, the importance of food temps and how to pack a cooler.

MINNEAPOLIS — Summer is officially here, which means backyard cookouts and ice chest-packed lunches are here to stay. However, it also means people's chance of getting food poisoning are up.

During KARE 11 Saturday, Sue Moores, a resident dietitian from Kowalski's Markets, discussed the myths and facts about keeping food safe to eat during the summer heat.

Moores also talked about food safety tips, including which foods are most likely to cause issues, the importance of food temps and how to pack a cooler right.

