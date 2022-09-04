How to make perfect Easter eggs

Kristen Karpinsky, a lifestyle correspondent from Bespoke Influence, demonstrated the perfect way to cook eggs for Easter.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Now that the calendar has turned to April, Easter Sunday is just days away and families across the Land of 10,000 Lakes may be in need of a way to upgrade or mix up their holiday plans.

During KARE 11 Saturday, Kristen Karpinsky, a lifestyle correspondent from Bespoke Influence, demonstrated the perfect way to cook eggs for Easter.

Karpinsky also showed coloring and decorating techniques including natural dyes for brown eggs, fun Easter basket options and filling ideas, a twist on Easter egg hunts and how to best use the eggs cooked with their deviled egg recipe.

Watch the video above for all of the tips and tricks offered by Karpinsky during KARE 11 Saturday.

Watch more KARE11 Saturday: