Discuss tips and tools for self-care from a licensed clinical social worker.

Jody Schreiber of Schreiber Counseling is a licensed clinical social worker. She has an office located in Eden Prairie and has been working with individuals, couples and teens for over 20 years.

Jody strives to help people learn how to navigate through life and live in a healthy way.

She recognizes that right now, many people are feeling frustration, fear, grief and overwhelmed as they try to adjust, plan and implement a new normal.

As a mental health professional, Jody works to keep her clients mentally healthy though self-care ideas, including mindfulness techniques, relaxation techniques, sleep hygiene, communicating needs and processing feelings.