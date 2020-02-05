Humane Society virtual walk for animals

Participate in a virtual Walk for Animals fundraiser through the Humane Society.

The Walk for Animals is the largest and most beloved fundraiser of the year for the Animal Humane Society.

The organization relies in funds raised though the walk to care for more than 22,000 animals each year.

This year, the event will be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the walk is virtual, the community's impact is real and its generosity has never meant more.

Animals lovers can get involved by:

Making a generous donation to support animals in need

Taking a walk of solidarity on Saturday, May 2 at 10 a.m.

Share a photo with the hashtag #stillwalking and #walkforanimals to show the world they’re standing with AHS and making second chances possible for animals.