Humor to Fight the Tumor event at The Depot

A fantastic event to support the battle against brain tumors is laughing it up in downtown Minneapolis Saturday evening.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MINNEAPOLIS — Brain cancer is no joke, but an annual event to honor fighters and fund research gives people hope with humor.

The 19th Annual Humor to Fight the Tumor gala takes pace Saturday night, Sept. 10, at The Depot in downtown Minneapolis.

KARE-11's Belinda Jensen has hosted the event for 17 of its 19 years.

Jon Wee and Owen Morse are the act performing at the gala...together they are "The Passing Zone."

For more information, visit Humor to Fight the Tumor.

Watch more KARE11 Saturday: