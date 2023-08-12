Humor to Fight the Tumor Gala celebrates 20 years

The event, now in its 20th year, aims to help the foundation raise money to spread awareness and fund research and services for brain tumor patients.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnetonka-based Humor to Fight the Tumor Foundation is hosting its 20th-anniversary gala in September, featuring live auctions, entertainment, dinner and the opportunity to hear from brain cancer survivors and honorees.

The event, now in its 20th year, aims to help the foundation raise money to spread awareness and fund research and services for brain tumor patients, while also providing support to both patients and their caregivers.

The Humor to Fight the Tumor Foundation Gala will be held Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at The Depot in downtown Minneapolis. The event begins at 6 p.m.

If you'd like to attend the gala, you can register online at the foundation's website, or by calling 952-292-6391.

