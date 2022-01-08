Recipe for dark chocolate blood orange chia pudding

Hy-Vee dietician Melissa Jaeger joined KARE11 Saturday to explain some of the benefits of citrus varieties, and share a recipe for a snack brimming with citrus.

MINNEAPOLIS — With New Year's Day firmly in the rearview mirror, people who set out to be healthier in 2022 for their New Year's resolutions can use some added help.

During KARE 11 Saturday, Hy-Vee registered dietitian, Melissa Jaeger RD, LD, explained some of the benefits of citrus varieties, and shared a recipe for a tasty snack, brimming with citrus.

Jaeger explained how citrus fruits contain antioxidants, vitamin C and soluble fiber, which can help lower "bad" cholesterol and reduce the chances of developing cardiovascular disease.

She also shared a recipe for a dark chocolate blood orange chia pudding.

Ingredients:

2 blood oranges

1 cup Hy-Vee plain Greek yogurt

½ cup unsweetened original oat milk

1/3 cup fresh blood orange juice

¼ cup Full Circle Market organic chia seeds

2 tbsp Hy-Vee honey, divided

1 tsp Hy-Vee vanilla extract

Zöet 57% cacao dark chocolate, shaved, for serving

Instructions:

Cut and discard peel from oranges. Cut segments from oranges into small bowl. Cover and refrigerate. Combine yogurt, oat milk, blood orange juice, chia seeds, one tablespoon honey and vanilla. Cover and refrigerate chia mixture for six hours or overnight, stirring after 3 hours. To serve, toss remaining one tablespoon honey with orange segments. Spoon 1½ cups chia mixture into two 10-ounce glasses. Add orange segment mixture; top with remaining chia mixture. Serve topped with shaved chocolate, if desired.

Nutrition Facts per servings: 360 calories, 8g fat, 1g saturated fat, 0g trans-fat, 5mg cholesterol, 65mg sodium, 57g carbohydrates, 11g fiber, 39g sugar (19g added sugar), 17g protein

Daily values: Vitamin D 6%, Calcium 35%, Iron 10%, Potassium 15%

