Kombucha is an interesting drink with potential health benefits.

Kombucha is a fermented beverage made from tea, sugar, bacteria and yeast. The final product is a slightly sweet, tart and slightly vinegar-tasting carbonated drink.

Kombucha has quite a few health benefits. It contains live cultures from the fermentation process. These mircoorganisms may help improve digestion, balance intestinal flora and decrease inflammation.

It may contain small amounts of caffeine as well as a small amount of alcohol because of the fermentation process.

Hy-Vee has a new private label kombucha line.

Flavors include: Pineapple Passionfruit, Ginger, Mango, Raspberry Lemon Ginger and Watermelon Cherry Lime



Each bottle contains between 35-70 calories per 16 fl. oz. serving



Sugar is essential for a healthy kombucha because it feeds the bacteria and yeast cultures. Each bottle contains anywhere from 4-10 grams of total sugar but only 4 grams of added sugar.



Hy-Vee’s line is also a great option for carb-conscious shoppers! Each serving contains anywhere from 7-18 grams of carbs.



To prevent any unwanted gastrointestinal discomfort, viewers are encouraged to start small (usually with a 4-ounce serving) and gradually increase based on tolerance.



DO NOT SHAKE THE BOOCH! A kombucha rich in live and active cultures will contain a layer of sediment at the bottom of the bottle. Resist the urge to shake the bottle to incorporate the sediment, as it will likely explode upon opening due to the carbonation. Simply turn the bottle gently upside down 2-3 times to slowly incorporate the sediment without creating excess carbonation.

Hy-Vee registered dietitian, Melissa Jaeger,shared two recipes that feature kombucha as an ingredient.

Recipe #1:

Kombucha Citrus Vinaigrette

Makes 1½ cups

Fresh juice from 1/2 lemon

Fresh juice from 1/2 orange

Fresh juice from 1/4 lime

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

7 tbsp kombucha (recommended: Hy-Vee Ginger Kombucha)

2 tsp Dijon mustard

1/2 cup olive oil

1/2 cup sunflower oil

Lemon zest

Orange zest

Lime zest

Salt and pepper to taste

All you do:

Combine the juices, vinegar, kombucha and mustard in a blender or food processor. Very slowly drizzle the olive oil and sunflower oil into the dressing while the blender or food processor is processing. Add the fruit zests and then season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately.

Recipe #2:

Strawberries with Kombucha Mint Sauce

Makes 1 pound marinated strawberries

2 tbsp Hy-Vee kombucha (any flavor!)

2 tbsp very fine sugar

2 tbsp finely chopped fresh mint

1 pound strawberries, sliced

All you do:

Combine the kombucha, sugar and mint. Stir until the sugar dissolves and is fully incorporated. Combine the strawberries and the sauce. Marinate 1-2 hours prior to serving. Serve at room temperature, alone or over ice cream, sponge cake or shortbread.