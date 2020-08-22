These hybrid looks are perfect for these times of uncertainty.

A lot has changed in the past few months. Many people started working from home and now may find themselves in a hybrid model of working partly from home and partly in the office.

In these times of uncertainty, it's important to be flexible. You should make sure your wardrobe is also comfortable and versatile.

Jodi Mayers, resident stylist and personal shopper for Ridgedale Center, shared several hybrid fashion looks that work for:

Working from home Back to work Around town

Shoppers should build a wardrobe that can adapt from working from home, to the office, to date nigh with just a few easy updates.

Mayers also highlighted the fashion accessory of the year: face masks.