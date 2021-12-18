'Ice Wrangler' talks about the art and science of ice luminaries

Jennifer Shae Hedberg's ice luminaries will be on display at the European Christmas Market until Sunday.

MINNEAPOLIS — With winter in full swing, and the freezing temperatures it brings along, now is the perfect time to discover the magic of ice luminaries.

Jennifer Shae Hedberg, who has been dubbed the Ice Wrangler, has written a book, "Ice Luminary Magic," on how to make ice lanterns and created the Wintercraft line up of products for them.

After finding an interest for creating ice lanterns and candle holders as a teen, Hedberg has spent the last three decades making them year-round.

She joined KARE11 Saturday to share how to get started making them.

"Through the centuries humans searched for ways to bring light into the darkness of winter. Ice lanterns, in any form, are a beautiful way to do just that," Herberg's website explained. "Many cold-weather cultures claim the invention of the ice lantern or ice candle — Finland, Norway, Russia, Germany, China and Japan."

Hedberg and her husband also founded the Middlemoon Creekwalk, a pop-up ice luminary walk through the Lynnhurst neighborhood, when weather permits.

Find the Ice Wrangler and the Wintercraft community on Facebook.

Hedberg also shared an exclusive offer for KARE11 viewers. Follow this link for a special discount on a "Fun with Ice" pack through Dec. 31, 2021. The pack includes Hedberg's book and the necessary supplies to help people get started. Hedberg's book has 28 do-it-yourself projects with ice luminaries and delves into the science and art of making them.

