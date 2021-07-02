Ideas for great-tasting and easy-to-make beverages for the 4th

Cedar Lake Wine Co. shared some ideas that don't require any mixing experience.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The Fourth of July is the perfect time for getting together with friends and family.

Rodney Brown, owner of Cedar Lake Wine Co. in Golden Valley, stopped by KARE 11 Saturday with premium beverage ideas.

"We are a family owned and operated Wine and Spirit Shop that specializes in hand curated, unique products focusing on locally made items," Brown said.

Brown's suggestions for the Independence Day holiday don't require mixing knowledge for a great-tasting beverage.

Some of the items Brown shared include:

Summer Lakes Beverage (MN) Bootleg cocktail mixer

Party Can Ready to Drink Margarita's

Onda Sparkling Tequila canned Cocktails

French Pool Toy Rose wine in a 1.5L pouch