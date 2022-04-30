Ideas for women's spring fashion

To showcase new and different styles, models wearing clothes from Fawbush's, Wild Ivy and Serge + Jane joined KARE 11 Saturday.

EDINA, Minn. — Whether you need to upgrade your wardrobe with the newest spring looks or looking to add some versatility or layered looks, now is the perfect time to get caught up with women's spring fashion trends.

During KARE 11 Saturday, fashion expert Jodi Mayers shared ideas on how to brighten the gloomiest days with color and how to stay warm with layers. She also discussed the shops in Edina that are perfect for anyone looking to revamp their wardrobe.

