Importance of getting vitamin D in your diet

During KARE 11 Saturday, Hy-Vee registered dietitian, Melissa Jaeger RD, LD, discussed which foods provide the most vitamin D.

MINNEAPOLIS — While a gloomy April has made it difficult for Minnesotans to get their vitamin D from the sun, Hy-Vee has foods and tips for people to get more via their diet.

During a visit to KARE 11 Saturday, Hy-Vee registered dietitian, Melissa Jaeger RD, LD, discussed which foods provide the most vitamin D and how Hy-Vee can help people achieve their diet goals.

