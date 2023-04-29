x
Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday

There are nearly two dozen bookstores participating in the metro area, including Red Balloon in Saint Paul.

ST PAUL, Minn. — If you like to read and shop local... Saturday is a perfect day for you.

It's Independent Bookstore Day.

There are nearly two dozen bookstores participating in the metro area, including Red Balloon Bookshop in Saint Paul.

Independent Bookstore Day (IBD) is a one-day national party for people who love to read that takes place at indie bookstores across the country on the last Saturday in April.  

This is IBD's 10th anniversary.

