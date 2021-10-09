Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular returns to the Minnesota Zoo

Each night, thousands of glowing carved pumpkins are lining an 1/4-mile trail at the Apple Valley destination, part pumpkin patch and part art installation.

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — People will have the opportunity to carve out a little time and take in the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular, which is back at the Minnesota Zoo from now through Nov. 7.

Tickets range in price from $16 to $24, and members of the Minnesota Zoo save $2 on General Admission tickets.

More information about purchasing tickets is available here.