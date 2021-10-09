Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular returns to the Minnesota Zoo

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — People will have the opportunity to carve out a little time and take in the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular, which is back at the Minnesota Zoo from now through Nov. 7.
Each night, thousands of glowing carved pumpkins are lining an 1/4-mile trail at the Apple Valley destination, part pumpkin patch and part art installation.
Tickets range in price from $16 to $24, and members of the Minnesota Zoo save $2 on General Admission tickets.
More information about purchasing tickets is available here.
Masks are required at the Minnesota Zoo in all indoor locations, including restrooms and ticket scanning, and are highly recommended for guests 3 and older when using the outdoor trails.
