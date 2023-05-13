RECIPE: Jakeeno's Pizza & Pasta's Italian Beef Meatballs

MINNEAPOLIS — Jakeeno’s Pizza & Pasta in south Minneapolis is an independent, family-owned restaurant which offers a full menu of pasta, pizza, salads, and other favorites as well as an updated local craft beer and wine menu.
The Keegan Family first opened the doors to Jakeeno’s Pizza & Pasta in 1975 and began serving delicious pasta and pizza to what would become three generations of guests. Today, 48 years later, Amy Keegan and Patty Keegan (a.k.a. “The Saucy Sisters”) manage the classic restaurant, take-out service, and red sauce by-the-jar sales.
Patty Keegan shared one of their signature menu items that you can make at home.
Italian Beef Meatballs
From the kitchen of Jakeeno’s Pizza & Pasta
Yields: 10 (5oz) meatballs
Ingredients
- 5 cups of dried bread chunks (approx. ½ inch)
- 2 cups of buttermilk
- 3 well whisked eggs
- ½ T of Worchester sauce
- 1 T fresh pressed garlic
- 2 T onion flakes
- 1 T Kosher Salt
- 2 T Dried Oregano
- ½ T Red Pepper Flakes
- 1/3 cup Romano Cheese
- 2 pounds of ground beef
Directions:
- Soak the bread in the buttermilk and set aside for approx. 1 hr.
- Mix all ingredients well except the beef and bread mixture
- Add the bread/buttermilk mixture
- Add the beef, a little at a time to ensure it’s well mixed.
- Scoop meatball mixture into 5 oz portions and mold into balls
- In a hot skillet, brown the meatballs on each side
- Bake on cookie sheet for approx. 15 minutes. Internal temp should be 160*
- Serve hot
Watch more KARE11 Saturday:
Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Saturday in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.