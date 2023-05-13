RECIPE: Jakeeno's Pizza & Pasta's Italian Beef Meatballs

The south Minneapolis restaurant first opened in 1975.

MINNEAPOLIS — Jakeeno’s Pizza & Pasta in south Minneapolis is an independent, family-owned restaurant which offers a full menu of pasta, pizza, salads, and other favorites as well as an updated local craft beer and wine menu.

The Keegan Family first opened the doors to Jakeeno’s Pizza & Pasta in 1975 and began serving delicious pasta and pizza to what would become three generations of guests. Today, 48 years later, Amy Keegan and Patty Keegan (a.k.a. “The Saucy Sisters”) manage the classic restaurant, take-out service, and red sauce by-the-jar sales.

Patty Keegan shared one of their signature menu items that you can make at home.

Italian Beef Meatballs

From the kitchen of Jakeeno’s Pizza & Pasta

Yields: 10 (5oz) meatballs

Ingredients

5 cups of dried bread chunks (approx. ½ inch)

2 cups of buttermilk

3 well whisked eggs

½ T of Worchester sauce

1 T fresh pressed garlic

2 T onion flakes

1 T Kosher Salt

2 T Dried Oregano

½ T Red Pepper Flakes

1/3 cup Romano Cheese

2 pounds of ground beef

Directions:

Soak the bread in the buttermilk and set aside for approx. 1 hr. Mix all ingredients well except the beef and bread mixture Add the bread/buttermilk mixture Add the beef, a little at a time to ensure it’s well mixed. Scoop meatball mixture into 5 oz portions and mold into balls In a hot skillet, brown the meatballs on each side Bake on cookie sheet for approx. 15 minutes. Internal temp should be 160* Serve hot

