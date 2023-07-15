'Jersey Boys' playing at Chanhassen Dinner Theatre

CHANHASSEN, Minn. — The Tony-winning musical "Jersey Boys" is playing at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre.
One of the stars of the show, which tells the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, Shad Hanley, visited KARE 11 Saturday to talk about the musical and performing back in his home state of Minnesota. Shad is originally from Duluth.
Jersey Boys runs from June 16, 2023, through Feb. 24, 2024.
