Behind the Business: JonnyPops New Flavors for Summer

Check out these new flavors from local favorite, JonnyPops.
Credit: JonnyPops

Text to win 20 boxes of JonnyPops! 
JonnyPops Sweepstakes
The KARE 11 Saturday show this weekend (June 27th) will be giving away 20 coupons for a free box of JonnyPops to one winner. Winner to be selected on Monday, June 29th.
JonnyPops is a wholesome frozen treat made with simple ingredients, right here in Minnesota! Several new products were recently released, just in time for summer.

After fans requested a dairy-free pop, JonnyPops listened! Plant-based oat milk pops are available in three flavors: chocolate, strawberry and mango.

Red White and Boom! is a classic organic water-based, three color pop in a cherry lemonade flavor.

There is also now more kindness in every box. A fourth JonnyPops is being added to all grocery packages.

JonnyPops are available at Lunds&Byerlys, Fresh Thyme, Cub Foods and select Kowalskis.

Visit JonnyPops.com to learn more about flavors and to find a location near you.

