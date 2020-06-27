Check out these new flavors from local favorite, JonnyPops.

Text to win 20 boxes of JonnyPops!

JonnyPops Sweepstakes The KARE 11 Saturday show this weekend (June 27th) will be giving away 20 coupons for a free box of JonnyPops to one winner. Winner to be selected on Monday, June 29th.

JonnyPops is a wholesome frozen treat made with simple ingredients, right here in Minnesota! Several new products were recently released, just in time for summer.

After fans requested a dairy-free pop, JonnyPops listened! Plant-based oat milk pops are available in three flavors: chocolate, strawberry and mango.

Red White and Boom! is a classic organic water-based, three color pop in a cherry lemonade flavor.

There is also now more kindness in every box. A fourth JonnyPops is being added to all grocery packages.

JonnyPops are available at Lunds&Byerlys, Fresh Thyme, Cub Foods and select Kowalskis.