Jumping into the 2023 Polar Plunge season

It's Polar Plunge season, to benefit Special Olympics Minnesota.

MINNETONKA, Minn. — People jumping into freezing cold water is a tradtion in Minnesota this time of year.

But it's all for a great cause of course.

The biggest fundraiser for Special Olympics Minnesota is Polar Plunge season.

This weekend's festivities kick off with Polar Plunges taking place on Lake Minnetonka, White Bear Lake and on Green Lake in Spicer.

