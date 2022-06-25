Find your next cat at Ruff Start Rescue during Adopt a Shelter Cat Month

Amidst kitten season and more surrendered cats coming in, Ruff Start Rescue is answering questions about adopting shelter cats.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MINNEAPOLIS — With Adopt a Shelter Cat Month going on through June, one Twin Cities rescue is trying to spread the word about the adoptable cats at their shelter.

During KARE 11 Saturday, Mackenzie Albrecht, the volunteer and education manager at Ruff Start Rescue, discussed what people should consider when thinking about adopting a rescue cat and some of the available cats at the shelter now.

Editor's Note: Watch the video above for more information.

Watch more KARE11 Saturday: