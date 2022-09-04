Spring edition of Junk Bonanza opens this Saturday

The show, which opens every fall and spring, will be up and running from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 9.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — The Canterbury Event Center on Saturday will host the spring edition of the Junk Bonanza.

The show, which opens every fall and spring, will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 9, and tickets are $12 at the door.

Organizers say 150 antique and vintage item sellers will be at the Junk Bonanza, with some from as far away as Indiana and Salt Lake City. The event will also feature 18 local sellers.

For a map of the show and a full list of vendors, click or tap here. Parking at the event is free.

During KARE 11 Saturday, vendors talked about what the event means for them and what people can expect from the show's final day.

The fall edition of the Junk Bonanza will return to Shakopee on Sept. 22 through 24.

