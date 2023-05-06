Karen Morris Millinery Shop in NE Minneapolis

Karen Morris is an internationally acclaimed hat designer and has a shop right here in the Twin Cities.

MINNEAPOLIS — Karen Morris is an internationally acclaimed hat designer and milliner. She started her line, Karen Morris Millinery, in 2011. She studied millinery under famous milliners Edwina Ibbotson (London), Judy Bentinck (London), Jan Wutkowski (North Carolina) and Lina Stein (Ireland).

She was born in the British colony of Hong Kong, and moved to America in 2009. Her hats have been worn by celebrities including Rebel Wilson and Nicki Minaj, and at events around the world, including the Kentucky Derby, Royal Ascot, and to meet the Queen of England.

Most of the hats are formed with different shape of wooden hat blocks and handmade of exotic materials sourced from around the world. It takes her about 24-36 hours to complete one hat. The hats can be found in distinguished boutiques all over the world and at her Northeast Minneapolis studio.

