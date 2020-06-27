Keeping kids content during this unusual summer

It can be a stressful summer for parents who are trying to balance childcare with working at home.

MINNEAPOLIS — Talk about a challenging equation: COVID-19 plus a lack of camps, plus a lack of school.

All of that can equal a stressful summer for parents who are trying to balance childcare with working at home.

KARE 11’s Karla Hult sat down with Dr. Marti Erickson for straight-forward advice on how to tackle and even make the most of this time. Erickson is a developmental psychologist who also co-hosts, along with her daughter, the weekly podcast, “Mom Enough.”

Among Erickson’s advice: build some “structure” into your days, engage your children in planning and look for an opportunity to serve.

To learn more about specific activities Erickson recommends, just go to her website: momenough.com. Erickson also suggests typing the word “pandemic” into the search window for all the relevant resources available to parents during this time.