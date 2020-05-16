Don't wait! It's important to address any home repairs early on.

Many people have been spending more time at home. This is a great opportunity to assess any maintenance that needs to be done.

Charles Thayer is a home expert and founder of All Around. He explains why it's important to address home repairs early on, and what can happen if you don't.

Q: WHY IS IT IMPORTANT TO ADDRESS ANY ISSUES IN YOUR HOME RIGHT AWAY?

Regardless of what society is doing, materials are still going to age and rot at the same pace.

When you put off a major project, typically the problem is only going to get worse with time.

What you don’t want is to let a minor home repair become a larger problem that affects other parts of your home.

Now is a great time to address major repairs since many people are spending more time at home.

Q: WHAT SHOULD HOMEOWNERS BE LOOKING FOR?

There’s obvious damage to look for like broken siding or missing shingles.

Sometimes, the biggest problems in our homes are the ones we can’t even see.

Damaged siding, for instance, could be hiding a much bigger problem in your home, like rot.

Any chips or holes in your siding can let moisture in, and that moisture can build up and lead to rot.

Check for soft spots and pooling water around your home to identify where you might have a bigger problem.

The sooner you can identify any major issue, the easier and more cost effective it is to repair.

Q: WHAT CAN HAPPEN WHEN MAJOR PROJECTS OR DAMAGE REPAIRS ARE PUT OFF?

The drastic weather in Minnesota is tough on our homes year round. We don’t always have much time to repair winter storm damage before the summer storm season hits.

When you wait too long to repair roof damage, you run the risk of other problems piling on top.

Even the smallest hole or crack can let in moisture or pests, both of which can cause further damage to your home.

We’re gearing up for summer storm season at All Around. It’s important homeowners address any problems from last year now so those issues aren’t made worse this storm season.

Q: HOW CAN YOU TELL IF YOUR HOME HAS ANY DAMAGE WORTHY OF REPAIRING?

One of the best places to evaluate is your roof so you can spot any damage to your shingles or chimney.

It can be dangerous to get on your roof, especially if you think you have structural damage.

Small dents and holes from hail damage can be hard to spot. We do offer free roof estimates at All Around and can safely assess any damage you might have.

It’s also a good idea to clear your gutters before summer storm season so they can drain properly and run water away from your home, which can help prevent water damage inside.

Homeowners should be trying to take advantage of the extra time at home to evaluate their home’s current condition.