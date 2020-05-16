Many people have been spending more time at home. This is a great opportunity to assess any maintenance that needs to be done.
Charles Thayer is a home expert and founder of All Around. He explains why it's important to address home repairs early on, and what can happen if you don't.
Q: WHY IS IT IMPORTANT TO ADDRESS ANY ISSUES IN YOUR HOME RIGHT AWAY?
- Regardless of what society is doing, materials are still going to age and rot at the same pace.
- When you put off a major project, typically the problem is only going to get worse with time.
- What you don’t want is to let a minor home repair become a larger problem that affects other parts of your home.
- Now is a great time to address major repairs since many people are spending more time at home.
Q: WHAT SHOULD HOMEOWNERS BE LOOKING FOR?
- There’s obvious damage to look for like broken siding or missing shingles.
- Sometimes, the biggest problems in our homes are the ones we can’t even see.
- Damaged siding, for instance, could be hiding a much bigger problem in your home, like rot.
- Any chips or holes in your siding can let moisture in, and that moisture can build up and lead to rot.
- Check for soft spots and pooling water around your home to identify where you might have a bigger problem.
- The sooner you can identify any major issue, the easier and more cost effective it is to repair.
Q: WHAT CAN HAPPEN WHEN MAJOR PROJECTS OR DAMAGE REPAIRS ARE PUT OFF?
- The drastic weather in Minnesota is tough on our homes year round. We don’t always have much time to repair winter storm damage before the summer storm season hits.
- When you wait too long to repair roof damage, you run the risk of other problems piling on top.
- Even the smallest hole or crack can let in moisture or pests, both of which can cause further damage to your home.
- We’re gearing up for summer storm season at All Around. It’s important homeowners address any problems from last year now so those issues aren’t made worse this storm season.
Q: HOW CAN YOU TELL IF YOUR HOME HAS ANY DAMAGE WORTHY OF REPAIRING?
- One of the best places to evaluate is your roof so you can spot any damage to your shingles or chimney.
- It can be dangerous to get on your roof, especially if you think you have structural damage.
- Small dents and holes from hail damage can be hard to spot. We do offer free roof estimates at All Around and can safely assess any damage you might have.
- It’s also a good idea to clear your gutters before summer storm season so they can drain properly and run water away from your home, which can help prevent water damage inside.
- Homeowners should be trying to take advantage of the extra time at home to evaluate their home’s current condition.
For more information, check out the website at www.allaround.com.