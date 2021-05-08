St. Paul's Keg and Case West 7th Market reopens following temporary pandemic closure

The market and food hall returns with both new and original vendors, as well as an entertainment program for this summer.

Keg and Case West 7th Market is welcoming back vendors and visitors following a temporary closure in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The St. Paul marketplace is welcoming eight new vendors, along with a number of returning vendors that are bringing back favorite food offerings.

Among the new vendors:

Brand Builders Market - Natural health and local brands

- Natural health and local brands Purple Ice Cream - Unique ice cream creations

- Unique ice cream creations Valley Sweets - Old-fashioned candy shop featuring fresh-spun cotton candy

- Old-fashioned candy shop featuring fresh-spun cotton candy Jerusalem Mix (opening May 15) - Mediterranean café that is Kosher and Halal, with a build-your-own hummus bar

(opening May 15) - Mediterranean café that is Kosher and Halal, with a build-your-own hummus bar Poppin’ (opening May 15) - Flavored popcorns, pretzels, handmade pizzas and more

(opening May 15) - Flavored popcorns, pretzels, handmade pizzas and more Juice Wisely (opening June 1) - Freshly made, cold-pressed juices, smoothies, and salads

(opening June 1) - Freshly made, cold-pressed juices, smoothies, and salads Jumbos (opening June 1) - Hand crafted mini sausages and burgers

(opening June 1) - Hand crafted mini sausages and burgers Som Thai (opening June 15) - Curry dishes and pad thai

Returning food vendors and shops include:

Clutch Brewing Co. - Taproom with hand-crafted ales and lagers

- Taproom with hand-crafted ales and lagers Five Watt Coffee - Coffee shop and gathering spot

- Coffee shop and gathering spot Forest To Fork - Freshly grown mushrooms for the picking

- Freshly grown mushrooms for the picking Hobby Farmer - Delicious canned foods

- Delicious canned foods House of Halva - Traditional middle eastern dessert

- Traditional middle eastern dessert O’Cheeze - Grilled cheese sandwiches and nachos

- Grilled cheese sandwiches and nachos Pastamore - Fresh-made pastas, Italian Balsamic vinegars, olive oils and more

- Fresh-made pastas, Italian Balsamic vinegars, olive oils and more Pimento - Authentic Jamaican street and comfort food

- Authentic Jamaican street and comfort food Rose Street Patisserie (opening June 1st) - Authentic French sweet treats and confections.

(opening June 1st) - Authentic French sweet treats and confections. Sana CBD - CBD oils, balms, and tinctures.

- CBD oils, balms, and tinctures. Studio Emme - Modern floral studio offering fresh cut flowers, succulents, and gifts

- Modern floral studio offering fresh cut flowers, succulents, and gifts Woodfire Cantina - Woodfired eats and cantina cocktails

Entertainment includes a live DJ in the park on Friday and Saturday evenings starting in May, and a live music series featuring local musicians starting in June.

“We’re excited to reopen the market with a new round of vendors and entertainment for guests of all ages,” Gates Lindquist, Executive Director of Keg and Case, said in a statement. “With our new outdoor music series and movie nights, Keg and Case hopes to become a true community hub, giving guests an opportunity to eat and shop from local entrepreneurs while enjoying the day with family, friends and neighbors.”