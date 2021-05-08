St. Paul's Keg and Case West 7th Market reopens following temporary pandemic closure

Keg and Case West 7th Market is welcoming back vendors and visitors following a temporary closure in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The St. Paul marketplace is welcoming eight new vendors, along with a number of returning vendors that are bringing back favorite food offerings.
Among the new vendors:
- Brand Builders Market - Natural health and local brands
- Purple Ice Cream - Unique ice cream creations
- Valley Sweets - Old-fashioned candy shop featuring fresh-spun cotton candy
- Jerusalem Mix (opening May 15) - Mediterranean café that is Kosher and Halal, with a build-your-own hummus bar
- Poppin’ (opening May 15) - Flavored popcorns, pretzels, handmade pizzas and more
- Juice Wisely (opening June 1) - Freshly made, cold-pressed juices, smoothies, and salads
- Jumbos (opening June 1) - Hand crafted mini sausages and burgers
- Som Thai (opening June 15) - Curry dishes and pad thai
Returning food vendors and shops include:
- Clutch Brewing Co. - Taproom with hand-crafted ales and lagers
- Five Watt Coffee - Coffee shop and gathering spot
- Forest To Fork - Freshly grown mushrooms for the picking
- Hobby Farmer - Delicious canned foods
- House of Halva - Traditional middle eastern dessert
- O’Cheeze - Grilled cheese sandwiches and nachos
- Pastamore - Fresh-made pastas, Italian Balsamic vinegars, olive oils and more
- Pimento - Authentic Jamaican street and comfort food
- Rose Street Patisserie (opening June 1st) - Authentic French sweet treats and confections.
- Sana CBD - CBD oils, balms, and tinctures.
- Studio Emme - Modern floral studio offering fresh cut flowers, succulents, and gifts
- Woodfire Cantina - Woodfired eats and cantina cocktails
Entertainment includes a live DJ in the park on Friday and Saturday evenings starting in May, and a live music series featuring local musicians starting in June.
“We’re excited to reopen the market with a new round of vendors and entertainment for guests of all ages,” Gates Lindquist, Executive Director of Keg and Case, said in a statement. “With our new outdoor music series and movie nights, Keg and Case hopes to become a true community hub, giving guests an opportunity to eat and shop from local entrepreneurs while enjoying the day with family, friends and neighbors.”
Keg and Case is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the site of the former Schmidt Brewery on West 7th Street. Find out more about the vendors and upcoming entertainment schedule on the Keg and Case website.