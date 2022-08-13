Kids fashion show teaches them a professional level of expertise

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — The "12 Under 12" Fashion Show is unique to say the least. This fashion show, produced by kids, teaches them a professional level of expertise in the industry.
Their upcoming back-to-school show is free to attend and serves as a creative classroom to engage children.
Vanessa Berrueta, emcee for the fashion show, joined KARE 11 News Saturday to discuss the event that kicks off at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Rosedale Center.
