Kids fashion show teaches them a professional level of expertise

The "12 Under 12" Fashion Show is not only for kids, but it's also produced by kids.

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — The "12 Under 12" Fashion Show is unique to say the least. This fashion show, produced by kids, teaches them a professional level of expertise in the industry.

Their upcoming back-to-school show is free to attend and serves as a creative classroom to engage children.

Vanessa Berrueta, emcee for the fashion show, joined KARE 11 News Saturday to discuss the event that kicks off at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Rosedale Center.

