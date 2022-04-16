Knoke's Chocolate in Wisconsin to sell personalized chocolate bunnies, Easter items

One of Knoke's Chocolate's most sought-after items is their English Toffee, which is made with Wisconsin sweet cream butter.

HUDSON, Wis. — Across the state line in Hudson, Wisc., Knoke's Chocolate and Nuts has been a go-to place for family and friends to enjoy sweets together for the last 21 years.

With Easter coming up, the business started offering Easter-themed items, including a Last Supper bar, and personalized chocolate bunnies.

One of Knoke's Chocolate's most sought-after items is their English Toffee, which is made with Wisconsin sweet cream butter, and toffee squares are dipped into their signature chocolate and are finished off with roasted salted pecan pieces on top.

The family-owned business also offers house-roasted nits, gourmet popcorn, ice cream, gelato and sorbet.

