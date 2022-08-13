La Jefa Margarita at the Grocer's Table in Wayzata

The wine bar at the Grocer's Table in Wayzata has expanded into a full bar.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

The wine bar at the Grocer's Table in Wayzata has expanded into a full bar, offering a list of specialty and classic spirit cocktails.

The owner, Lindsay Pohlad, and bartender, Matthew Macegan, joined KARE 11 News Saturday to mix it up.

The Grocer's Table is in downtown Wayzata at 326 Broadway Avenue South.

Here is a recipe for the La Jefa Margarita:

.5 oz. Campo Azul Blanco Tequila

1.5 oz. Hacienda de Bañuelos Tequilana Mezcal

.5 oz. Curacao

.5 oz. Hibiscus Ginger Syrup

.75 oz. Lime Juice

3 dashes orange bitters

1 dash habanero bitters

Build in large shaker tin with ice. Shake, strain into glass with half smoked salt rim over fresh ice. Garnish with lime wheel and straw.

Watch more KARE11 Saturday: