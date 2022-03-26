Lake Home & Cabin Show comes to Canterbury Park

If you have been longing for the cabin during these long winter months, you can get your fix this weekend.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — You know cabin season is just around the corner when the annual Lake Home & Cabin Show comes to town.

The three-day event brings more than 100 exhibitors from across the country to showcase everything related to the lake home and cabin lifestyle, including the latest trends in interior design, décor, furniture, architecture, building, remodeling and landscaping. The show is a great one-stop resource for anyone decorating, remodeling, building or buying a second home.

The show also includes free interactive features, demonstrations and educational seminars.

The Lake Home and Cabin Show runs Friday-Sunday at Canterbury Park in Shakopee. Tickets are $12 for adults, $5 for youth ages 5-15 and children under 5 are free.

More information is available at lakehomeandcabinshow.com.

