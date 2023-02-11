Lake Home & Cabin Show comes to Minneapolis Convention Center

You know cabin season isn't too far off when the annual Lake Home & Cabin Show comes to town with all the latest products and services.

MINNEAPOLIS — Now in its 19th year, the "Cabin Show" has become an annual tradition for those who love the activities and lifestyle of Cabin Country.

Start your summer planning with a trip to the Lake Home & Cabin Show.

The three-day event brings more than 100 exhibitors from across the country to showcase everything related to the lake home and cabin lifestyle.

The show also includes free interactive features, demonstrations, and educational seminars.

The Lake Home and Cabin Show runs from Friday through Sunday at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Tickets are $14 for adults, $12 for adults with coupons, $5 for youth ages 5-15 and children under 5 are free.

More information is available at lakehomeandcabinshow.com.

