x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
KARE11 Saturday

Lakeside Guitar Festival at Como Pavillon in St. Paul

The Lakeside Guitar Festival is a free outdoor music festival at the historic Como Lakeside Pavilion.

More Videos

ST PAUL, Minn. — How would you like to spend your Saturday? How about listening to guitar music, sitting by a lake and consuming burgers and beer!

The Lakeside Guitar Festival is a free outdoor music festival set at the historic Como Lakeside Pavilion on Saturday, Aug. 13.

The festival is run by musicians focused on highlighting a diverse lineup of local and international artists.

The Dock & Paddle restaurant is also located within the Como Pavilion.

Related Articles

Watch more KARE11 Saturday:

Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Saturday in our YouTube playlist:

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out