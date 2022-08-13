Lakeside Guitar Festival at Como Pavillon in St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn. — How would you like to spend your Saturday? How about listening to guitar music, sitting by a lake and consuming burgers and beer!
The Lakeside Guitar Festival is a free outdoor music festival set at the historic Como Lakeside Pavilion on Saturday, Aug. 13.
The festival is run by musicians focused on highlighting a diverse lineup of local and international artists.
The Dock & Paddle restaurant is also located within the Como Pavilion.
