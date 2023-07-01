The St. Paul RiverCentre has gone to the dogs

The Land O'Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show features 197 breeds.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST PAUL, Minn — More than 1,600 dogs are competing at the Land O'Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show in St. Paul this weekend.

The dog show features 197 breeds and is happening at the RiverCentre.

Ticket information:

$10.50 - Adults

$5 - Children ages 5-12

$8.50 - Seniors (62+) and veterans

$26 - Family Four Pack (2 adults and 2 children)

Children 4 and under are admitted free of charge.

Tickets are available online at Ticketmaster.com or at the door.

Watch more KARE11 Saturday: