Land O'Lakes Kennel Club Annual Dog Show returns to St. Paul

The annual show filled with hundreds of dedicated dogs takes place April 30 through May 2.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The annual Land O'Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show is back in St. Paul this weekend.

Beginning April 30 and running through May 2 at the St. Paul RiverCentre, the halls will be filled with the sounds of 1,800 dogs being shown throughout the weekend. The Ringside Market will also be open for shopping.

Tickets will not be available at the door this year, so purchase on Ticketmaster in advance. Admission will be limited to comply with the Minnesota Department of Health's COVID-19 guidelines.

Ticket pricing:

Family four-pack (two adults and two kids): $23

Adults: $9

Kids 5-12: $5

Seniors 62+: $7

Military: $7