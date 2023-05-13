Last-minute gifts for Mother's Day

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — Flowers are nice (if fleeting) but you're in luck - we have some last-minute Mother's Day gift ideas you can pick up for moms of all interests and ages.
The gifts are unique items from a variety of stores at The Shoppes At Arbor Lakes in Maple Grove.
Trend Spotter Kristen Karpinsky joined KARE 11 Saturday to offer some ideas.
Active moms:
- Softside backpack for gym clothes, snacks and water bottles
- Grab and go water cup with spring floral print
- Workout and leisure items at Athleta
- Grab and go family meals at Let's Dish
Moms that likes new experiences:
- Color Me Mine
- Olfactory Scent Studio
Foodie moms (GoodThings):
- Charcuterie Board & Cheese Knives
- Mocktails Book and Blueberry Lemon Mint Mixture
- Artisan Truffles
Pampered moms (GoodThings):
- Lavender heart pillow
- Spa aromatherapy mist
- Shower steamers
Watch more KARE11 Saturday:
Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Saturday in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.