x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
KARE11 Saturday

Last-minute gifts for Mother's Day

These gifts are unique items from a variety of stores at The Shoppes At Arbor Lakes in Maple Grove.
Credit: KARE 11

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — Flowers are nice (if fleeting) but you're in luck - we have some last-minute Mother's Day gift ideas you can pick up for moms of all interests and ages.

The gifts are unique items from a variety of stores at The Shoppes At Arbor Lakes in Maple Grove.

Trend Spotter Kristen Karpinsky joined KARE 11 Saturday to offer some ideas.

Active moms:

  • Softside backpack for gym clothes, snacks and water bottles
  • Grab and go water cup with spring floral print
  • Workout and leisure items at Athleta
  • Grab and go family meals at Let's Dish

Moms that likes new experiences:

  • Color Me Mine
  • Olfactory Scent Studio

Foodie moms (GoodThings): 

  • Charcuterie Board & Cheese Knives 
  • Mocktails Book and Blueberry Lemon Mint Mixture
  • Artisan Truffles

Pampered moms (GoodThings):  

  • Lavender heart pillow
  • Spa aromatherapy mist
  • Shower steamers

Related Articles

Watch more KARE11 Saturday:

Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Saturday in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota. 

More Videos

In Other News

RECIPE: The Reuben Pasty from Potter's Pasties & Pies

Before You Leave, Check This Out