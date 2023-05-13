Last-minute gifts for Mother's Day

These gifts are unique items from a variety of stores at The Shoppes At Arbor Lakes in Maple Grove.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — Flowers are nice (if fleeting) but you're in luck - we have some last-minute Mother's Day gift ideas you can pick up for moms of all interests and ages.

The gifts are unique items from a variety of stores at The Shoppes At Arbor Lakes in Maple Grove.

Trend Spotter Kristen Karpinsky joined KARE 11 Saturday to offer some ideas.

Active moms:

Softside backpack for gym clothes, snacks and water bottles

Grab and go water cup with spring floral print

Workout and leisure items at Athleta

Grab and go family meals at Let's Dish

Moms that likes new experiences:

Color Me Mine

Olfactory Scent Studio

Foodie moms (GoodThings):

Charcuterie Board & Cheese Knives

Mocktails Book and Blueberry Lemon Mint Mixture

Artisan Truffles

Pampered moms (GoodThings):

Lavender heart pillow

Spa aromatherapy mist

Shower steamers

