This documentary looks at the life of the iconic pioneer and her significance to Minnesota.

A new documentary, "Laura Ingalls Wilder: Prairie to Page" will be released soon on Twin Cities PBS.

Michael Rosenfeld, VP of Twin Cities PBS’ National Productions, said the documentary will look at Wilder's legacy and her significant connection to Minnesota.

The documentary looks at the way she transformed her early life into an enduring legend, a process that involved a little-known collaboration with her daughter Rose.

The release of the documentary also comes on the 85th anniversary of "The Little House on the Prairie" series.