Leading the way in longevity medicine

EDINA, Minn. — Longevity Medicine is not the practice of how to live longer. Although that is a common secondary outcome. It is about how to push the symptoms and signs of aging, for as long as possible. The focus is all about how "well" someone can live, for as long as they can.
Minnesota's concierge medicine practice is helping their patients to live healthier through longevity medicine, advanced therapeutics, all in the comfort of their homes. Jim Riggen, co-founder of LX Medical in Edina joined KARE 11 Saturday to offer tips.
